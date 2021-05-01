‘I could’ve lost my husband’: Wife’s tears after crane crashes into home

A woman who was inside a house when a crane crashed on its roof described the moment her husband saw the 80 tonne beast coming towards him.

Sylvia Liewerenz burst into tears and began shaking as she spoke about the horror encounter that, she said, could’ve cost her husband Marco’s life.

“He was just 1m away from it,” she told the Daily only hours after the crash.

“He saw (the crane) coming because it came towards him.”

Sylvia and Marco Liewerenz will now be forced into temporary accommodation after an 80-tonne crane crashed through the roof of their Nirimba home.

Police at the scene of the crane crash said it was a miracle residents escaped unharmed when the 80-tonne vehicle toppled into three homes.

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Tony Hurley said three people were in one of the homes when the crash happened at Benjamin Crescent in Nirimba about 4.30pm Friday.

Marco and Sylvia Liewerenz and a visiting friend were inside their Benjamin Crescent home when a crane crashed through the roof.

The impact of the crash was so significant, residents from several blocks away reported hearing it.

“I just screamed everyone’s name, grabbed the dogs and ran out of the house,” Ms Liewerenz said.

“I was shaking and it could have hit us.”

A gaping hole could be seen in the ceiling of the house’s garage and debris was scattered across the floor as a result of the crash.

Running high on emotions, the couple and a visiting friend were seen standing and looking at the damage from their backyard.

Neighbours of a Nirimba couple who are homeless after a crane crashed through their roof on Friday afternoon.

“I was energy loaded I screamed at the poor tradie ‘what have you done you sh**head’ and I’m really sorry about that,” Mrs Liewerenz said.

“I was just shocked and devastated and then I realised that I could’ve lost my husband tonight.

“It was so close.”

The couple originally from Switzerland have been married since 2014 and had only moved into the home on Benjamin Crescent just five weeks ago.

The renters were just settling in when their lives were turned upside down.

Luckily no-one was injured after a crane toppled over at Nirimba on Friday afternoon. Picture: Bailey Scott

Neighbours rushed to help the pair who were given time on Friday night to remove some of their belongings.

“Having storage right now is just amazing,” Mr Liewerenz said. “The neighbours were so great.”

The pair are now worried about the next steps as they have no home and contents insurance.

The crane company had told the tenants it would provide long-term accommodation.

A short-term was needed that allowed dogs.

“I’m just thinking how are we going to pay this,” she said.

“Everything just came to me at once.”

Clayton’s Towing said it would take days for the crane to be removed.

Workplace Health and Safety officers were expected to attend the scene again on Saturday.