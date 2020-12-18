Richard Blackmore, 77, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of common assault after an incident at a Bororen service station.

Richard Blackmore, 77, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of common assault after an incident at a Bororen service station.

A BOROREN business owner has been fined after an incident at a local service station.

Richard Owen Blackmore, 77, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Blackmore attended the Caltex Service Station at Bororen, about 3pm on November 8.

Blackmore requested a bag of ice from the female complainant, who worked at the service station.

He pulled out a sum of money for the ice, however, when the complainant reached for it Blackmore pulled it back.

The complainant then snatched the money from Blackmore, who stated to her “you’re naughty, I could bend you over my knee and smack you. And I’d give you a good tickle at the same time. You’d really like my tickles”.

The complainant then provided Blackmore with his change and started to walk outside to get the ice out of the locked freezer.

As the complainant walked towards the freezer, Blackmore said to her “you’ve lost a lot of weight, you look really good, you should come and work for me”.

The complainant felt uncomfortable again and told Blackmore she already had a job.

She then picked up a bag of ice and took it to Blackmore’s vehicle to encourage him to leave.

The complainant shut the car door and started to walk back into the shop, when Blackmore grabbed her from behind with his arm around her waist and pulled her back so her hip touched Blackmore’s crotch area.

The complainant reported the matter to her supervisor at the next available shift, and then to Miriam Vale Police.

Blackmore voluntarily attended the Miriam Vale Police station on November 29 and took part in a recorded interview.

He recalled the event but denied assaulting the complainant.

Blackmore was subsequently charged with the offence and released upon a bail undertaking to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Blackmore $500 and recorded a conviction.

More Gladstone court stories:

– Not so merry Christmas drinks

– Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

– 99 fireworks found in man’s backpack