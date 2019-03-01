'I can't do it again': Sex abuse victim lashes out

A GLADSTONE man distressed at having to give evidence into the New South Wales royal commission into child sexual abuse has violently lashed out at his partner.

A GLADSTONE man distressed at having to give evidence into the New South Wales royal commission into child sexual abuse has violently lashed out at his partner, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the aggravated breach of a domestic violence order.

Police were called to a Clinton address on November 23 after an incident involving the man and his partner.

The court was told the pair were having an argument when he shoved the woman and punched her in the back twice before ripping a Wi-Fi modem off the wall.

The man went and sat in his car outside, followed by the woman who stood in front of the car.

The court was told the man tried to perform a burn-out in the car but instead the car shot forward, towards the woman.

The man reversed the car and drove away.

Police arrived sometime later after the man returned home.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was a victim and the day of offending the 33-year-old received a call informing him he would need to give evidence.

"He was told he would have to attend New South Wales,” Mr Pepito said.

"He was part of the commission last year and had been informed he would need to go back.

"She didn't want to go and he didn't want to have to relive what he was exposed to as a 10-year-old at the church.”

Mr Pepito said his client's behaviour was clouded by distress.

The court was told the man was also his partner's carer.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said the woman relief on the man for her care.

"I can't ignore your personal circumstances,” he said.

"And the mistreatment you received as a young person and I accept what has been put before this court, that at the time of this offence you were notified you were required to return to NSW to give evidence into those matters.”

The man told Mr Luxton: "I can't do it again”.

Mr Luxton said he didn't doubt it was traumatic for the man.

The man was placed on an 18 month probation order and a conviction was recorded.