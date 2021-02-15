‘I can put you through a wall’: Man’s threat after break in

A man has breached his domestic violence order by breaking into his victim’s home and threatening her.

A man has breached his domestic violence order by breaking into his victim’s home and threatening her.

“Six months without a breach though, that’s pretty good,” a 28-year-old man appearing by video from prison proudly told Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 15.

He had pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

The court heard he had attended the victim’s home on December 23, at the time unwelcomed and uninvited.

He was refused entry and retaliated and said “open the f---ing door” and “open the motherf---ing door.”

He told her to “give me my f---ing clothes you little sh--” and “you f---ing sl--” while he ignored repeated requests to leave.

The man came back on January 3 at 3am and gained entry into the premises by breaking through the screen door.

He walked up and down the hallway turning lights off and on.

The woman said he was never welcomed into the address.

The man said he was there to collect his clothes but the woman told him none of his belongings were there and he was told not to come to the address.

The man told her “you’re only 40kg I can put you through a wall”.

He was later found at his mother’s address where he was arrested.

At the time of the offence he was subject to parole.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said the court must denounce the “highly

anti-social behaviour” the man had behaved in.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had been invited to the house and things had escalated when he was not given his clothes.

He said the offence was not violent as there were no physical injuries, it was more of a “poor use of language.”

Magistrate John Milburn said he was concerned about the emotional harm he would have caused the woman.

“It was clear you were unwelcome and uninvited,” Mr Milburn said.

The man was sentenced to nine months prison with parole eligibility on April 15.