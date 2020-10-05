Menu
A Maryborough retiree had to hold back tears after her win.
News

‘I beg your pardon?’ M’boro retiree can’t believe lotto win

Carlie Walker
5th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content

A MARYBOROUGH retiree had to hold back tears after she was told she had won the Gold Lotto draw.

The woman was one of 10 winning entries across the country on September 26.

She claimed a $511,318.20 prize.

An official called to tell the woman about the prize - but she was completely oblivious to her win.

"I beg your pardon?" she said.

"This isn't a joke, is it?

"I don't know if I believe you. I will have to go into the newsagency and check the ticket.

"Are you sure it's definitely me?

"Oh my God. This is lovely.

"This is really wonderful. I think I'm almost crying."

The Maryborough woman said she would need some time to decide what to do with her winnings.

"I don't know what I will do," she said.

"You've really caught me off guard.

"I will have to think about it, but I do know that I will certainly help my children out."

The winning marked 12-game entry was purchased at News & Gifts Station Square, Shop 30-31 Station Square, 142 Lennox Street, Maryborough.

News & Gifts Station Square manager Jason Greer said it was the sixth division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

"Congratulations to our latest winner," he said.

"It's always fantastic to see these prizes go to locals.

"It's exciting not just for us but also the entire community.

"We hope she really enjoys her windfall."

