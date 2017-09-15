'I assaulted her': Mum dobs self in after after attack on 14-yo child

Terrified of the scene that just unfolded, a Gladstone mother dobbed herself in to police after she violently attacked her 14-year-old daughter.

TERRIFIED of the scene that had unfolded, a Gladstone mother dobbed herself in to police after she violently attacked her 14-year-old daughter.

What started as argument over the teen not going to bed when she was told, took an ugly turn at a Kin Kora home on April 25.

When the teen refused her mum's request, the 44-year-old snapped and held her first up to her daughter's face.

She slapped her daughter twice with an open palm, and told her to "f**k off".

The pair began to yell at each other; the mother grabbed her daughter by the hair yelling at her to leave.

With a handful of her daughter's hair, she tried to drag the teen off the couch.

When that didn't work, she grabbed a canvas from the wall and used it to hit her daughter.

She continued to yell, telling her daughter to leave the home.

The 14-year-old asked her mother where she was supposed to go.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client rang both the police and child services herself after the fight, and informed them of the assault.

Ms Ramos said her client suffered from Crohn's disease and had recently come out of surgery.

She said her client was very unwell, and the teen "would not listen" causing a split-second loss of control.

To Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho, the mother said "nothing like that had ever happened before" and she was usually a "calm" person.

She told Ms Ho she was not one to hit a child.

"I don't think my daughter realised how sick I was at the time, I had had three surgeries, and since then I have had another four," she said.

"I reported myself ... But we are fine now and she is living at home again and everything is okay.

"At the time she (the teen) was having issues with her biological father, who does not live with us, which did not help."

Ms Ho asked the mother what measures she had taken to make sure it wouldn't happen again.

"We have written rules in the house now," she said.

"If the rules are broken then there are consequences."

"But I rang them because I was scared. I told them I assaulted her."

Ms Ho said she understood the assault took place when the mother was under extreme psychological and emotional pressure.

She suggested the family partake in counselling.

The mother was placed on a $300 six-month behaviour bond, a conviction was not recorded.