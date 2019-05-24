"I am super proud of these kids," coach tells

MARTIAL ARTS: Gladstone Martial Arts Academy students Khiya Moore and Nate Gourley will be stepping into the Muay Thai ring again tomorrow on the Sunshine Coast.

It will be 11-year-old Nate's fifth Muay Thai fight this time around and he aims to follow up from his silver medal results at the Muay Thai National Championships last month.

Nate has trained at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy for five years and also trains in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) in which he has several State Championship gold medals.

Khiya, 14, will compete in her second Muay Thai fight and she is in form after she won a silver medal at the Muay Thai National Championships last month.

"Khiya has been training at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy for three years and also trains in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ)," GMAA head coach Rob McIntyre said.

"She is also an assistant coach at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy."

Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand is often called Thai Kickboxing.

Competitors fight in a boxing ring and use full contact kicks, knees, punches and elbows to all areas of the body and try to win by judges decision like boxing or by knock out.

"I am super proud of these kids, they have been training so hard," McIntyre said.

"To be allowed to fight in our club you have to train five days a week including running in the mornings and fighter training in the evenings, it is hard work but these kids don't hesitate."

McIntyre has trained in Muay Thai for more than 25 years which included seven trips to Thailand.

He has mentored the fighting art in Gladstone and trained fighters for more than 20 years.