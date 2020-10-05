‘I am so stoked right now’: Glenmore women win flag

The Glenmore Bullettes celebrate their grand final win over Brothers at Swan Park on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

AFL: The Glenmore Bullettes have capped their incredible season with the ultimate prize – the AFL Capricornia senior women’s premiership.

The Bree Grentell-captained outfit scored a 7.3-45 to 0.6-6 win over Brothers in the grand final at Swan Park on Saturday.

It was fitting reward for the Bullettes, who lost just one game all season – their opening fixture against reigning premiers Panthers back in July.

From there, they got better and better with every game, riding a wave of momentum that would carry them all the way to the 2020 flag.

It was a sweet victory for Shane Perry, who was coaching the women for the first time.

“It’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Glenmore's Emily Bleney kicked the first goal of the grand final. Photo: Jann Houley

“I’m really happy for the girls, they’ve put in all year. We’ve put in 10 months of hard work.

“Today was vindication of what we’ve been trying to do all season.”

Glenmore were prepared for a tough battle in the grand final and it started that way.

Emily Bleney, who was one of their best, scored the only points of the first quarter and Glenmore led by just nine points at half-time (2.0-12 to 0.3-3).

After the main break, they started to gain the ascendency, with Tashina Ketchup leading the way in a Best on Ground performance.

Glenmore and Brothers battled it out in the AFL Capricornia senior women’s grand final. Photo: Jann Houley

They extended their lead to 18 by three quarter time and kicked away in the last, landing four more majors.

Player Meagan Rickertt couldn’t hide her delight.

“I am so stoked right now. I’m so proud of our girls,” she said.

“We worked hard every quarter like it was our first and we came away with the win and it’s so good.

“2017 was our last premiership and now we’ve got 2020… I’m really overwhelmed.

“There were some girls who missed out today but the squad got us here and the team finished it off for them.

“We played for each other and we played for the club.”

AFL Capricornia grand final results and Best on Ground in each division

Under-13.5: Yeppoon 9.10-64 d Gladstone 1.0-6; Ozzy Jackson (Yeppoon).

Under-15.5: BITS 9.4-58 d Yeppoon 2.2-14; Max Marsh (BITS).

Under-17-5: Glenmore 6.11-47 d Panthers 5.6-36; Preston Richards (Panthers).

Reserve grade: Yeppoon 5.7-37 d BITS 4.3-27; Ari Miles (Yeppoon).

Senior women: Glenmore 7.3-45 d Brothers 0.6-6; Tashina Ketchup (Glenmore).

Senior men: Yeppoon 10.10-70 d BITS 1.3-9; Brandon Worner (Yeppoon).

