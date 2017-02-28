32°
‘I am so sorry’: Tributes flow for young mum Hannah Cook

Sarah Barnham
| 1st Mar 2017 6:45 AM Updated: 7:31 AM
Hannah Cook, Gladstone mum's body found at Catfish Creek
Hannah Cook, Gladstone mum's body found at Catfish Creek

THE search for the body of a young Gladstone mum may have come to an end, but since the news of her tragic death broke overnight, tributes continue to flow for Hannah Cook.

At about 7.30pm police called off the search for the 25-year-old after her body was located in a remote area near Catfish Creek, east of Mt Alma, about 40km southwest of Gladstone.

Her 4WD had been located abandoned hours earlier at Mt Alma.

The mum-of-two had been missing since dropping one of her children off at a Gladstone school at 9am on Monday, prompting a wide-scale searcher on both land and in the air for two days.

Police have since confirmed there were no "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the woman's death.

Immediate family members were notified shortly after however hearts continue to be broken as the news spreads quickly over social media.

Family, friends and acquaintances have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to the much-loved and well-known Gladstone woman.

HEARTACHE: Tributes are flowing for this young Gladstone mum, Hannah Cook, whose body was found at Catfish Creek after a two-day search.
HEARTACHE: Tributes are flowing for this young Gladstone mum, Hannah Cook, whose body was found at Catfish Creek after a two-day search. Contributed

Shalyce Thistleton, a close friend of Ms Cook took to social media to share a heartfelt post and took a look back at some of their most precious memories together:

She also posted a collage of photos of Ms Cook, including the main image of this story.

To the most beautiful girl  Hannah Cook.

It was honestly such a pleasure knowing you for the years I did, working with you, talking to you about horses & Seeing you out at the Irish and rodeos drunk as a skunk.

I am so sorry I did not pick it up sooner that you were suffering, I am sorry we drifted apart.. I should of asked if you were okay! But I guess it is now too late.

You were an honest country gal who loved horses, the country and nice utes!

You have raised your two beautiful kids to be just like you, and I hope you are watching over them & all your family in this time of hurt to guide them.

You were beautiful inside and out and no matter what bought you down, you took it head on and gave it all you got to fight what life threw at you.

No matter what got you down, you still smiled.

I loved the day you said "Look at this beautiful boy I saved! His name is Lukas!"

You had such a big heart Hannah. I am now speechless.

That smile you had could lighten up a whole room, even when people didn't want to smile you made them.

 I will miss you more then you will ever know Hannah. I cried reading our messages and how you confided in me to tell me you were hurting, I told you there was a light at the end of the dark tunnel.

I just hope you aren't hurting now.

Fly high beautiful, fly high. You will be dearly missed. We love you.
Rest in Peace Hannah.

Kelly Johnson wrote: Rip Hannah Cook still in shock you were a sweet young girl.

Candice Tams This really saddens me
My deepest condolences to her child/children, family and friends. I cant begin to imagine the pain u are all going thru...

RIP Hannah

Melly Cann My deepest condolences to all that knew and loved Hannah.

There are no words to describe how absolutely heartbroken I am for you all.

I send all my love and strength to you all at this tragic time xx

Scott Harlow RIP beautiful girl. I cannot begin to imagine what her family must be going through, especially her child/children. I count my blessings every day that I am nearly 50 years old and still have my parents. Sincere condolences to the family.

Donna Kirby Omg Terrible ..  Another beautiful soul just like my beautiful girl who was found by her lovely friend. My beautiful daughter grew her wings… Gladstone gives me the shivers... I could never live there again.. bless you and her family xo

Pauline Sagnol My sincere condolences to Hannah's family and friends. No matter the circumstances of her passing it's a tragedy to lose a loved one at such a young age. May she rest peacefully.

Pamela Anne Andrewartha Oh my gosh so sorry to here. Her poor child & family thoughts are with them all.

Emma Dendle Oh my heart breaks for this young women and her family. Deepest condolences to them.

Collette Dunn So terribly sad. RIP young lady. Condolences to her family and little ones. Not the outcome people were hoping for.

Angelina Tiffany Taylor Mossman Omg how incredibly sad. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones an

Leza Scharf Condolences to her children and mother and other family members. Such a tragic loss, my prayers are with you all.

Shae Alee Oh god. Those poor children. Deepest sympathy for all loved ones

Aleisha White Condolences to her Family & Friends... Gone so young.. Fly high beautiful Angel.

Margaret Myers So very sad R.I.P beautiful young lady my thoughts and prayers go out to her family.

The death of Hannah Cook has touched the lives of many, causing the #ItAintWeakToSpeak hashtag to circulate social media.

The news is so far spread that it has reached Australia-wide Facebook groups, including Kmart Mums Australia, with thousands paying their respects.

