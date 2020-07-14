'I am an abuser': Photographer admits to 'sexual misconduct'

Photographer Jack Stafford released a 3000-word statement admitting to the abusive behaviour after Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze posted about her experiences on Instagram.

Photographer Jack Stafford released a 3000-word statement admitting to the abusive behaviour after Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze posted about her experiences on Instagram.

An Australian music photographer has admitted to being "an abuser" and will quit the industry over a string of incidents including exposing himself, asking subjects to pose nude and sharing intimate photos with other people.

The photographer, Jack Stafford,released a 3000-word statement admitting to the abusive behaviour after Brisbane musician Deena Lynch - also known as Jaguar Jonze - posted about her experiences with a photographer on Instagram.

In the days since she posted, Lynch said she had heard from "over 70 women" who had been affected by the same man and told the Courier Mail she was done with "pretending like it was nothing".

Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze, aka Deena Lynch’s post on Instagram speaking out on sexual misconduct allegations. Picture: Instagram.

Stafford told the Sydney Morning Herald that he was the photographer in question and released the statement admitting to abusive behaviour.

"I was absolutely wrong. I am an abuser," he wrote.

"I didn't believe I was operating from an evil or dishonest space or especially not a predatory place.

"I was telling myself I am a good person. I wasn't and I am not. I would say I've made mistakes, and I wasn't to know. "

Lynch told the Courier Mail on Monday that enough was enough and she was "fighting" to expose the truth.

"It's been over a year of healing for me and I've come to a different place," she said.

"Last year, I was a lot more scared and ashamed, I was blaming myself and feeling guilty, now I've got strength in numbers and hearing other women's voices and realising it's a problem.

"There is a huge switch in my gears and now rather than cowering away, I'm fighting.

"I can't believe I was taking this on and taking it on myself and excusing his behaviour and pretending like it was nothing, or blaming myself."

Brisbane musician Jaguar Jonze, aka Deena Lynch.

Stafford also said that he "abused" his position of power.

"And have displayed pure misogyny in more than just my professional career but also in my personal life, with conversation and other actions to people who tried and failed to stop me. This wasn't their fault."

In his statement, Stafford apologised to the women.

"There isn't blurry lines either in professional settings and or everyday life, there are clearly marked ones that I took it upon myself to blur with a complete disregard of the consequence or comfort of the other person, to those people who are victims I am sorry," he said.

Originally published as "I am an abuser": Music photographer admits to sexual misconduct allegations