'Knee-jerk reaction': Gladstone doesn't need another big complex

An aerial view of the Gladstone Showgrounds and hockey fields.

I ALSO think that the Gladstone Showgrounds could be much better used than it is now.

However I don't agree with the sudden idea of it being another sports complex.

Gladstone previously had a large multi-sports ground, Memorial Park, which was used for softball, baseball, netball and basketball.

Gladstone Regional Council built a pretend watercourse through it, as well as paths, and more recently the pumptrack.

It is perfectly located for much better utilisation.

Although the showgrounds aren't a huge area, suggestions by many, including our ex-mayor Peter Corones, that it could be used for a retirement village type complex would be preferable to a knee-jerk idea of a multi-sports complex. As others have already mentioned, our senior citizens should be much better provided for to encourage them to remain in Gladstone and provide volunteer help for all the organisations here who rely on retirees to survive.

Roy Jones, New Auckland