'Hypocritical': Debate heats up over Adani's CQ mega mine

CRITICISM the Palaszczuk government was failing the region's blue collar workers because of indecision over Adani's mega-mine has been rejected by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

Adani has put the final investment decision on its $16 billion Carmichael Coal Mine on hold, while the Queensland Government quarrels over how to collect royalties.

Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman. Ben Turnbull

The Indian mining giant has been seeking a delay to pay royalties in its first years of production, but it would pay back any delayed royalties once exports reach a certain point.

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman told the Australian Financial Review the Palaszczuk government's indecision over the Adani royalty saga showed the party was failing its working class constituency.

"The left of the Labor Party have really taken control of this government, humiliated the premier and sold out blue collar workers in Townsville, Mackay Rockhampton and Gladstone," Mr Newman said.

During Mr Newman's three-year stint between March 2012 and February 2015 as premier he vowed to financially support the coal project.

But Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has hit back, saying Mr Newman's comments were "hypocritical".

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher. Michael Richards

Mr Butcher expects a decision "very soon" from the premier and the cabinet over the Adani's royalties obligations.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to stimulate jobs in Queensland," Mr Butcher said.

"It is critical for Queensland that we get this project under way.

"At the same time there's regulations in place in relation to how much royalties companies pay and ... I'm sure the cabinet will get the right decision."

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd also weighed in, describing the indecision as a result of Labor Party in-fighting between the left and right factions.

"Flipping and flopping around on the coal industry is not helping jobs in central Queensland," he said.

The company has given no time frame for how long it is prepared to wait for the Palaszczuk government to make a decision on the royalties issue.

Adani's Carmichael Mine would be the nation's largest coal mine if it goes ahead.

The central Queensland- based mine and rail project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs.