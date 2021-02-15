Hyperone: QLD tech-preneur’s $1.5b ultra-fast internet to CQ

Former North Rockhampton State High School student and now multi-millionaire tech-preneur has unveiled plans for a $1.5 billion lightning fast fibre-optic Australian ‘backbone’ promising internet speeds of more than 10,000 terabits per-second. Pic Mark Cranitch

Lightning-fast internet speeds of more than 10,000 terabits per second will be available to Central Queensland residents once tech-entrepreneur Bevan Slattery’s proposed $1.5 billion “Hyperone” network comes online.

The former North Rockhampton State High School student and now Brisbane-based businessman has unveiled plans for his 20,000km plus “fibre backbone” which promises to employ more than 10,000 Australians during construction.

“HyperOne will be a new generation of hyperscaled network, capable of carrying over 10,000 terabits per second – more traffic than every other national backbone built in Australia’s history combined,” Mr Slattery said.

Bevan Slattery founder, chairman and ceo of Superloop, with his cherished pinball machines in his office for staff to use, in the cbd, Brisbane. Bevan paid for the swimmers to have a dedicated jet plane to fly to the Rio Olympics. Lyndon Mechielsen

In comparison, a team of researchers from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT logged a data speed of 44.2 terabits per-second in 2020, claimed to be Australia’s fastest speed ever recorded.

Mr Slattery said the Hyperone network would support industries such as cloud computing, data centres, environmental sciences, space vehicle launch, aerospace, satellite, defence as well as provide transmission to local distribution networks such as the National Broadband Network and mobile operators.

The tech-preneur, who featured on Australia’s “rich list” of 100 wealthiest people in 2020, with a net-worth of $564 million AUD said the project was “big, bold and way overdue.”

“The current networks have served Australia well for the past 20 years but they are nearing the end of their useful life and they were designed for a different time,” he said.

“All the existing national transmission networks were built back when there was no YouTube, Netflix, social media, iPhones, or even cloud, let alone the future industries.

“They also didn’t address the digital divide in remote and regional Australia.

“That’s why we are adding more than 1000 “on-ramps” in regional and remote Australia enabling underserved communities and remote areas a cost effective way to access HyperOne.”

The benefits of Hyperone will also be global for CQ users.

Former North Rockhampton High School mates Bevan Slattery and Stephen Baxter when they sold PIPE Networks in 2009.

“HyperOne will also create new major interconnection points for more international undersea cables into Australia from Asia and as far as the Americas and Antarctica,” Mr Slattery said.

“HyperOne will be the first true private national fibre backbone project connecting major data hubs in every capital city in every state and territory across Australia.

“With the current geopolitical instability in the region there is unprecedented opportunity for Australia to become the region’s leading, secure and stable hub for future industries and jobs.”

In 2016, the multi-millionaire shelled out more than $100,000 so Olympic swimmers could get direct flights to Rio de Janeiro, to reduce jetlag before the games.

Federal Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Minister, Paul Fletcher welcomed HyperOne’s announcement that it plans to make a very significant investment in a new backbone fibre optic transmission network across Australia.

“HyperOne’s planned network would deliver a major boost in data transmission capacity into many cities and towns across Australia, which in turn would open up new economic opportunities, support new industries and generate jobs,” said Minister Fletcher.

