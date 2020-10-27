Hydrogen horizon: Gladstone poised to lead state

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group advisor Vikram Singh at the Gladstone Hydrogen Forum at the convention centre.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group advisor Vikram Singh at the Gladstone Hydrogen Forum at the convention centre.

GLADSTONE has the potential to become a national distributor of hydrogen power thanks to a $4.2 million investment pledged by the Labor government.

The investment news arrived as part of an Annastacia Palaszczuk re-election promise today, which would result in $10 million being injected into Queensland’s hydrogen industry.

A re-elected Labor government would build an Australian-first domestic gas blending facility for Australian Gas Networks in Gladstone.

Additionally, the ALP has committed to a $2 million investment in hydrogen industry training at Gladstone State High School.

Premier Palaszczuk said the $10 million investment would be used to partner with industry on hydrogen projects, supporting Queensland’s plan for economic recovery and building on Labor’s election commitments to boost skills education to support emerging regional industries.

Minister for Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said only a Queensland Labor Government had a comprehensive plan to invest in a hydrogen industry and the skills needed to make it a success.

“Since the Palaszczuk Government announced its Queensland Hydrogen Strategy in 2019, we have been inundated with support from industry and potential trade partners,” Mr Butcher said.

“Our previous round of grants to support industry-led hydrogen projects was met with strong demand, so we know the opportunity for thousands of jobs is there as this industry grows.

“We selected Gladstone as the location for The Hydrogen Facility’s H2-Hub, a proposed multi-billion chemical complex for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia at an industrial scale, and we committed $250,000 to the establishment of the Redlands Research Facility that was first to export green hydrogen to Japan.”

Mr Butcher said Labor’s investment in hydrogen as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery would create jobs.

“This election is on a knife-edge and voters have to make a vital choice between Annastacia Palaszczuk’s strong leadership and a COVID-19 recovery plan to create jobs in hydrogen and other industries,” Mr Butcher said.

