Hwy re-opens after elderly couple seriously injured in crash

A crash which seriously injured two elderly people on the Bruce Hwy at Bajool.

A crash which seriously injured two elderly people on the Bruce Hwy at Bajool. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

2PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service have released further details about a crash on the Bruce Hwy this morning which seriously injured an elderly couple.

It is believed the car crashed after the male driver, aged in his 70s, suffered a medical condition.

The vehicle rolled three times before coming to rest on the side of the highway.

The man's wife, also aged in her 70s, was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital suffering suspected head injuries, broken ribs, a broken leg, lacerations, and suspected internal injuries.

The driver was driven to hospital with multiple injuries.

The highway has now re-opened.

A crash which seriously injured two elderly people on the Bruce Hwy at Bajool. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

12.45PM: AN ELDERLY woman has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The female passenger in her 70s suffered serious leg and head injuries and was flown to hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The male driver was driven to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is believed he may have suffered a heart attack or other medical condition prior to the crash, which happened about 10.10am about 10km north of Bajool.

One lane of the Bruce Hwy remains closed and police diversions are in place.

Delays are expected.

11.30AM: PARAMEDICS are continuing to treat two elderly people seriously injured in a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews remained on scene treating a man and a woman, both believed to be aged in their 70s.

Both are in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said the woman suffered a serious leg injury, while the man was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

They said it was possible the man may have experienced the medical condition before the crash.

The highway remains closed.

10.35AM: THE Bruce Hwy will be closed in both directions to allow the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter to land safely.

Paramedics at the scene have called for the rescue helicopter after a single vehicle crash on the highway about 10km north of Bajool.

Reports from the scene indicate a female passenger has a severely broken leg, while the male driver may have suffered a heart attack or medical condition.

Queensland Police Service officers are controlling traffic flow on the highway and delays are expected.

10.25AM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the crash happened about 10.10am on the Bruce Hwy near Bajool.