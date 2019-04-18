Menu
ON PATROL: Dalby cops are astounded at the number of illegal acts conducted on the roads, especially during the school holidays.
News

Hwy patrol cop reveals speeding hotspot, worst moments

Meg Gannon
by
18th Apr 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM
SEVENTEEN more people had been killed on southwest roads this time last year compared to now.

But that's not something Dalby road policing officer Sergeant Mark Woitowitz likes saying aloud, knocking on wood as the figures are mentioned.

Sergeant Woitowitz is, unfortunately, no stranger to seeing first-hand the death and devastation caused by crashes.

But it doesn't get any easier.

"It's extremely difficult to deal with," the sergeant said.

"The hardest thing to deal with is knowing that they're all avoidable.

"If we're all being vigilant and doing the right thing on the road, it's simple - the fatalities wouldn't occur."

The fatal five (speeding, drink- and drug-driving, fatigue, failure to wear a seatbelt and distractions) are the biggest killers on our roads, and the holiday periods only bring out the worst of those factors.

"None (fatalities) have been one of the factors, there's been a mixture whether it be seatbelts, alcohol, fatigue, distraction," he said.

Sgt Woitowitz said he hopes the message will finally get through to some motorists.

Last weekend police detected and fined 32 speeding motorists in a two hour period along the hotspot at the 60km/h zone on the Warrego Hwy heading west out of Dalby.

Despite gradually improving fatality numbers, he said every motorist has a responsibility to drive safe.

"To be 17 fatalities down already for the year this year is really good as far as people's behaviour on the road," Sgt Woitowitz said.

The upcoming long weekend is one of the most dangerous times with more cars on the road and more people rushing to their long weekend destinations.

An increased presence of police on the road and multiple covert operations are hoped to continue to prevent any more fatalities and deter people from committing traffic offences.

"There's a focus on the fatal five and a focus on the arterial roads," Sergeant Woitowitz said.

