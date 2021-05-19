Menu
Emergency Services, QFES, Fire, Fire truck, Fire & Rescue Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Hwy lane closed after Mount Larcom truck crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
19th May 2021 7:32 AM
The southbound lane on the Bruce Highway is closed after a truck crashed near Mount Larcom State School on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Machine Creek at 4.50am after reports a truck a hit sign on the highway, and lost diesel fuel on the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a guardrail had caused damage to the truck.

The QFES spokeswoman said the truck remained upright and had not tipped over.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the southbound lane would reopen soon.

The QPS spokeswoman said no one was injured in the crash.

More to come.

