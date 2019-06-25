Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORK: Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1b project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit.
WORK: Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1b project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit. Matt Harris
News

HUTCHIES JOBS: Opportunities remain as construction starts

MATT HARRIS
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TASKED with overseeing the major works for East Shores Stage 1B, one of Australia's largest construction companies is still after a helping hand from local businesses.

Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer said consultation with local contractors would begin soon.

"Early trade lettings are under way and obviously we are pushing a bit of dirt around now and over the next few weeks we'll be talking pretty heavily with the local community about helping us out with this project,” Mr Fryer said.

"In a couple of months you'll start to see the structures of the cafe and amphitheatre being constructed. There's some carpentry works which will happen towards the tail end with the board walks, stage set ups and a massive landscaping undertaking.

"We hope to be finished in late January - Australia Day is our target.”

Mr Fryer said the project will support "at least 300 jobs both directly on-site but also indirectly through our support of local businesses” and also encouraged local contractors to keep an eye out for work opportunities at the site.

"They can come down and see Gary (Turner) at the site office and also look in the paper for ads for upcoming trades,” he said.

"Our website also has tender opportunities both for this project and many others that Hutchies gets involved with here and in the wider region.”

Twenty-eight of the subcontractors engaged to work on the East Shores 1B are local including: Gladstone Flooring Xtra, Craig Friend Contracting, Sparkman's Joinery, ProPest, Calibre Civil, Port City Mechanical, Bradman's Windows and Doors, McAlister and Burford Painting, Construction Science, Cat Rentals, Butler Quarries, Fulton Hogan, Rilec Electrical, Multitrade, Linxcom, Securcom, Haymans, Gladstone Drafting, MPV, Mathersons Crane, A&A Complete Concrete Solutions, Bunnings, Hanson, FormDirect, CQ Brick and Block, Butler Fabrications, Oakwood Metalwork and CQ Commercial Catering.

east shores east shores stage 1b gladstone jobs hutchinson builders
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Carnival Spirit welcomed back to Gladstone

    premium_icon Carnival Spirit welcomed back to Gladstone

    News It was another successful cruise ship arrival with many more on the way.

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    premium_icon Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    News 'This is about giving back the waterfront and facilities'.

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Parks to receive major playground equipment upgrades

    premium_icon Parks to receive major playground equipment upgrades

    Council News 'There will be plenty of scope for young imaginations'

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    'Just hang on': Family's fight for survival after boat fire

    premium_icon 'Just hang on': Family's fight for survival after boat fire

    News 'We all just gathered around and hung on to one another'