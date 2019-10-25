Hustlers really have ramped up training’

Back row from left to right: Jessica Mckim-Hill, Darren Fresser, Cameron Barrett, Daniel Tidd, Julia Travis, Tharyn Thomas, Sharon Golding, Grace Johnstone. Front row: Belinda Smith, Melinda Barrett, Stacy Reinhard, Sharna McClure, Steph Edwards, Brett Mckim-Hill

ROLLER DERBY: Gladstone Hustlers player and PCYC Gladstone Roller Derby president Melinda Barrett says a rookie will be key in this weekend’s Knocktoberfest in Rockhampton.

Hustlers are the defending champions and are hell-bent on back-to-back titles.

“We have an up-and-coming superstar jammer Goldiblocks aka Stacy Reinhard and this will be her first tournament as a jammer,” Barratt said.

“She has been training exceptionally well.”

Barrett said competition would be based on a round-robin format where each team plays every other team tomorrow and Sunday.

Two points will be awarded for a win and the team with the most points will be declared the winner.

Barrett was confident it will be Hustlers again on the back of a strong preparation.”

“We’ve really ramped up the intensity of our training sessions and we’ve recruited more regional skates from Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast,” she said.

“Those ring-in skaters have been travelling long distance round trips to make training sessions with us.”

There will also be a juniors’ bout as well as three mixed gender games.

The Rocky Roller Derby event is now in its third year and spectators will be treated to a jam-packed program this weekend.

Five female leagues are in contention for the title and there will also be three mixed bouts plus, and, for the first time, a junior bout.

Tyla Hewatt, whose derby name is Stakk the Rip-Her will play in the Rockhampton women’s team, which will be captained by Jasmine Boyd Pratt (Fury Floss).

“We’re hopeful and we’re excited to play,” Hewatt said.

“Gladstone won last year so I think they’re trying to come back with a vengeance this year to take out the top spot again.

“Fury’s been working really hard and really pushing the boundaries of what we can do as a team.”

Games start at 9am tomorrow, with a mixed game at 6pm rounding out the play.

Action will continue from 10am on Sunday with presentations at 4pm.

— with Pam McKay