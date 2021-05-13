Hussey seen for first time since COVID diagnosis

India Crisis Appeal: Australia’s cricketers with UNICEF ask for your support

Cricket legend Michael Hussey has been seen for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis, as he called on Australians to dig deep to support those struggling amid India's spiralling second wave.

Hussey, who is presently quarantining in the Indian city of Chennai after contracting the virus, put his illness aside and joined other cricket stars in UNICEF Australia's COVID-19 India Crisis Appeal.

The Appeal is raising funds to procure oxygen generation plants to install in hospitals, provide testing equipment to heavily impacted districts, and to support the country's vaccine rollout.

Australia cricket legend Michael Hussey has thrown his support behind UNICEF Australia’s COVID-19 India Crisis Appeal. Picture: Supplied

The former Australian batsman, who is the Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, tested COVID-positive last week after three staff members of the franchise contracted the virus.

He appeared in a short video that also featured, among others, appearances by former captain Steve Smith, fast bowler Pat Cummins, women's captain Meg Lanning and vice-captain Rachael Hayne

The cricketers declared that "India needs us all".

"Their (UNICEF's) teams are on the ground right now," Hussey said.

"Delivering emergency supplies to the vulnerable," Haynes added.

Vice-captain of the Australian women’s cricket team, Rachael Haynes.

The message of support came as India reported a tragic 4205 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday - a national record that took the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 254,197.

Another 348,421 new coronavirus infections were also reported.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith. Picture: Supplied

"During the first wave of the virus in India, children and families saw the collapse of their livelihoods with hundreds of millions of children pushed further into poverty, losing their education, facing heightened risk of abuse and experiencing the devastation of seeing caregivers fall ill or die," UNICEF Australia CEO, Tony Stuart, said.

"The situation now is unprecedented, and UNICEF is on the ground providing urgent support."

"As the world's largest children's charity, UNICEF knows the devastating and life-long consequences this emergency will have, in particular, on children and young people."

The appeal has so far collected more than $263,000.

You can donate here.

