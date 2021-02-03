Husband rages over lost sound system remote

A Gladstone man appeared in court this week after he contravened a domestic violence order. PHOTO: File.

A Gladstone man appeared in court this week after he contravened a domestic violence order. PHOTO: File.

A man’s fixated rage over a lost sound system remote has landed him in court after he contravened a domestic violence order.

The man, 49, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to his offending.

The facts of the man’s case were read by police prosecutor Tanya Griffiths to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

On January 5, Gladstone police were called to attend an address on Streeter St at Clinton for a domestic disturbance.

Police arrived and attained versions of events from the defendant and the aggrieved, his wife of over a decade, separately.

The aggrieved described to police a series of text messages she received around 3pm that afternoon from her enraged partner.

The text messages said something to the effect of “Where is the fucking sound bar remote?”

The man called the aggrieved a short time later after not receiving a text back and said words to the effect of “Where is my fucking JBL remote?” before his wife hung up.

Her phone went dead and after recharging it she turned it back on to see five missed calls from her husband.

When she returned home the aggrieved heard “fucking c***” said from the front door and the defendant was running around frantically asking where the remote was.

Ms Griffiths said part of the man’s frustration was that the aggrieved allegedly never helped clean the house.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“He admitted to saying those words but he said they were directed to his speaker,” Ms Griffiths said.

“He couldn’t answer whether he called her a f****** b****, but admitted to sending the aggressive text messages.”

The man’s solicitor Rio Ramos said her client had no history of a like nature and just wanted people to assist him.

“No-one was helping him with projects around the house, especially his son, and it was a hot day which stressed him out,” she said.

Ms Ramos said the man was getting counselling at work and had no issues with alcohol or drugs.

In handing down penalty, Mr Milburn said the man had caused all those involved a great deal of concern.

“Even though there was no physical violence, in my view you have caused a degree of concern for all people involved in the incident,” Mr Milburn said.

The man was fined $800 and a criminal conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone court stories:

– Gladstone carpenter caught drug-driving

– Father busted over the limit with learner son at wheel

– ‘Pain meds and VB’: Drink-driver’s dangerous cocktail