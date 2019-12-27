Husband kills wife in front of their six kids

Police say a husband stabbed his wife to death and injured his teenage son, as the couple’s five other children watched on.

Police say a husband stabbed his wife to death and injured his teenage son, as the couple’s five other children watched on.

Police say a husband killed his wife in front of their six children in north Philadelphia yesterday - repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home.

The attack that also critically injured a teenager was witnessed by other children, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her stomach and chest after the attack shortly before 3.30am on Wednesday in the Fern Rock neighbourhood, police said.

She was pronounced dead minutes later at Albert Einstein Medical Centre.

A 14-year-old boy found inside the home with a stab wound to his right thigh was taken by police to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. police said.

WPVI-TV reported, citing police, that six children ranging in age from eight to 16 were in the home at the time of the Christmas morning attack.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station there were signs of a violent fight inside, with large amounts of blood, broken glass and overturned furniture.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect was drinking heavily at a family party and allegedly started arguing and fighting with other guests, police said.

It’s understood the suspect was drinking at a family party. Picture: Google Maps

Eventually, the police spokeswoman said, he "turned his rage" upon his wife and her son, taking a knife from the kitchen and stabbing the 14-year-old when the teenager tried to disarm him and stabbing the woman and chasing her outside, where she was found.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested. The names of the victim and suspect weren't immediately released.