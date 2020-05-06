Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Crime

Husband-killer could leave jail by Christmas

by AAP
6th May 2020 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland woman who killed her husband by throwing a 20cm knife at him when he got home late could be out of jail for Christmas.

Katie Anne Castel was granted a December 20 parole eligibility date by the Queensland Court of Appeal on Wednesday after arguing her sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Castel was sentenced last year to nine years' jail for killing Jarred Castel by throwing a kitchen knife that hit him in the chest.

The successful appeal means she will be eligible for parole after serving a third - rather than half - of her manslaughter sentence.

More Stories

courts crime editors picks katie anne castel murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 6.

        BEST OF SERIES: Popular food business shuts

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: Popular food business shuts

        Business We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        POWER PLAY: Why deregulated market won't work

        premium_icon POWER PLAY: Why deregulated market won't work

        News Gladstone suffering from lack of choice for electricity providers

        Drug driving detections double drink drivers

        premium_icon Drug driving detections double drink drivers

        News Gladstone drivers are regularly being detected with ice or cannabis in their system...