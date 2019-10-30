Husband and wife triple size of CQ gym

MAJOR UPGRADE: Shane and Roanna Beahan are excited about Crossfit Grunt’s massive new location in Biloela.

GYM junkies in Central Queensland should be chomping at the bit to smash out a workout at the area’s latest facility.

Crossfit Grunt is now operating in an upgraded facility on 76 Callide Street, which owners Shane and Roanna Beahan say is triple the size of their old premises on the Dawson Highway.

Mr and Mrs Beahan have been the owners of Crossfit Grunt since September this year and didn’t want to waste any time expanding the business.

“We haven’t owned it for very long but, when we moved in and took over, it was obvious that we were capped in size and limited in room at about 200 square metres,” Mr Beahan said.

“A lease was coming up for renewal and it was a perfect opportunity to add that into the change of ownership and look for a new venue.

“Taking over this place, there’s already been a lot of interest in the area with people reaching out saying they love the new gym.”

It’s been a hectic time for the Beahans with family and friends chipping in over the last month to get the gym ready for operation, which began on Monday.

“The pricing here for lease was very affordable because it was rented ‘as is’ so we had a lot of work to do to get this place up to scratch,” Mr Beahan said.

“That was the expensive part, getting it ready to move in, and we’ve spent weeks painting, working on the floors and electrical to get it ready.”

ACTIVE LIFESTYLE: Shane and Roanna Beahan are keen to start the next chapter of their growing crossfit gym.

Operating under a three year lease with the option to extend, the Beahans want to build a strong business brand in the area.

“We want to expand our member base because we are at 30 members when we left the old area,” Mr Beahan said.

“Going into the new year we’ve got plans to give us a few more people here.

“As a business we want to get fresh faces in here with our old ones we’ve had around and have a lot of fun and kick a lot of fitness goals.”

The increased floor space now features new equipment, such as rowing machines, assault bikes, ropes, rings and a lot of other equipment to give more options to members.

“We run mostly small classes, with constantly varied programming, with functional movements at high intensity,” Mr Beahan said.

“It gets you out of that gym routine and a lot of members come from another gym and can’t believe they like Crossfit and enjoy something different.

“We can always scale the workouts to the athlete’s ability or injury because it’s a very adaptive sport.”

The Beahans would like to say a massive thank you to all the family and friends who have helped them along the way.