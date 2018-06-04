Husband and wife put out Wurdong Heights fire

HAPPY TO HELP: Errol and Pat Noye are a husband and wife volunteer fire fighting team.

AGE is no barrier when the heat is on for husband-and-wife team rural fire fighting volunteers Errol and Pat Noye.

Pat, 66, was one of many volunteer rural firefighters at the western side of Wurdong Heights at the weekend completing a controlled burn off.

"I enjoy the camaraderie with other volunteer members and the challenge of putting out a wildfire,” Pat said.

This week is Rural Fire Service Week and Pat loves the chance to get out, encourage and support her local rural fire service.

Rural Fire Service Week is an opportunity to support the volunteer work of Gladstone region fire fighters.

Pat joined during 2006 as a support member, not long after her husband Errol signed up, and she then progressed to be an active member in 2011.

"I first started out fundraising, then secretary and the fire service needed more firefighters so I took on the role,” she said. "I'm part of the Turkey Beach Rural Fire Brigade. There were some allotments that needed to be burnt back during the week and, with members away, I stepped up to firefighting.”