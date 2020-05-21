Hurley re-wears iconic dress 21 years later

Elizabeth Hurley isn't one to let a gorgeous outfit go to waste.

The British model and swimsuit designer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a shimmering Versace dress that she first wore 21 years ago at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in 1999.

The 54-year-old slipped on the iconic piece again for Harper's Bazaar's #TurnUpNotIn project, in which stars dress up at home amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Asked by the magazine: "What's a piece or outfit in your closet that transports you to your happy place," Hurley responded with the Versace number.

"I've got a zillion great memories and I can remember what I was wearing in all of them," Hurley said. "The dress I unearthed for this shot is Atelier Versace - I wore it 21 years ago to the CFDA Fashion Awards. I was with my then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and had a blast. I put it away in acid-free tissue paper straightaway, and it's still perfect!"

Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant at the 1999 CFDA Awards. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage

As for the first place she'll visit when the lockdown is over?

"I'm really missing seeing my friends, but I think it will be a long time before I want to be in a crowded place," Hurley told the outlet. "I'm hoping to be able to see people who have also been very careful and observed all the lockdown protocols."

Hurley has been quarantined in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son Damian and widowed mother Angela.

When it comes to how she's been passing her time at home, Hurley explained to Harper's Bazaar that she's "been gardening like a fiend".

"I've been very bossy and made all my house guests - apart from the elderly - do three hours of manual labour a day in return for their keep," she shared.

Hurley has also been helping out. She noted that she's been giving to local food banks as well as sending food directly to those in need in addition to being a global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer for over two decades. Currently, the star is working on doing the campaign's annual fundraising gala virtually.

In addition to Hurley, model Helena Christensen, singer Normani and actress Keke Palmer, among others, participated in Harper's Bazaar campaign.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Hurley re-wears iconic dress 21 years later