Hunters & Collectors reform to headline epic rock show

Hunters and Collectors are getting the band back together again. Pic: Martin Philbey

Iconic Australian rock band Hunters and Collectors will reform for next year's Red Hot Summer Tour.

The epic homegrown line-up will see Hunters joined by James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera play shows across mostly regional Australia between January and April next year.

It will be the first Hunters and Collectors tour since 2014 - the band are best known for Throw Your Arms Around Me, Say Goodbye, When The River Runs Dry, Talking to a Stranger, The Slab and Holy Grail.

These are the only dates the band will be performing.

Tickets for the Red Hot Summer Tour, which are priced at around $110, go on sale August 8 from Ticketmaster.

"It's a tour that's very much about traditional Australian rock and roll," Hunters frontman Mark Seymour said.

"Hunters and Collectors) create a great deal of excitement as a live musical force. It has its own energy and identity as a sound and people really like it."

It will be the tenth anniversary of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

Killing Heidi will be part of the stellar line-up. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Seymour, who has played the event with his solo band the Undertow, said they have created their own niche in the market.

"It's a really good model. The promoter Duane (McDonald) has found these venues, some in quite remote places in Australia, and the tickets are quite cheap. It's a very effective way of reaching Australian audiences where they live.

"It's not tricked up. The punters are relaxed and ready for it. I think they're just glad entertainment is coming to them, they just have to drive up the road to see it."

The Living End will join the Red Hot Summer Tour for its tenth birthday. Picture: Jason Edwards

THE RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES

January 4: Bendigo Racecourse

January 5: Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mount Gambier

January 11: Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum

January 12: Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley

January 18: Mornington Racecourse

January 25: Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart

January 26: Country Club Lawns, Launceston

February 1: Westport Park, Port Macquarie

February 8: Cockatoo Island, Sydney

February 15: Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

February 16: Bella Vista Farm, Baulkham Hills

February 22: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

F ebruary 23: Queens Park Frogs Hollow, Toowoomba

March 1: Harrigans Drift Inn, Jacobs Well

March 7: Mackay Park, Batemans Bay

March 14: Kiama Showgrounds

March 21: Gateway Lakes, Wodonga

March 28: North Gardens, Ballarat

March 29: Seppeltsfield, Barossa

April 4: Lazy River Estate, Dubbo

April 11: Darwin Amphitheatre

April 18: Barlow Park Cairns

Along with Boom Crash Opera. Picture: Mike Batterham

The Angels will also perform.