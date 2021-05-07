Menu
A desperate hunt is underway for a ‘shark’ seen on tracking maps roaming the grounds of a Sydney university, with multiple groups determined to find it.
Hunt underway for ‘shark’ on uni campus

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
7th May 2021 1:06 PM

A manhunt is underway for a 'shark' roaming the grounds of the University of Wollongong, and even sleeping in one of its dorm rooms.

Desperate shark researchers have zeroed in on the campus after a satellite tag used to track sharks showed high activity in the buildings.

Fish Thinkers Research said the tag had recently detached off the Illawarra coast and was been picked up on a nearby beach.

On Friday morning, the tag had been tracked to the university's library.

According to the GPS data, the shark tag has been crossing the University of Wollongong campus.

"Someone probably picked it up and either has no idea what it is or has forgotten it is in their bag," the group said in a social media post.

"(They probably) don't realise they are now being tracked.

"Time to hand in the tag … There will be some very happy researchers and you will have a good story!"

The University has also gotten involved, with a letter sent to students residing in campus accommodation, asking it be immediately returned to the front office.

 

Students are also now helping smoke out the tagged student, with posts on the uni's Buy and Sell Facebook page providing updated locations and "narrowing in" on the suspect.

 

 

The Department of Primary Industries, which owns the tag, said the shark had been tracked for 120 days.

"If it's in your possession, please contact NSW DPI on Instagram or via email," they said.

Originally published as Hunt underway for 'shark' on uni campus

Time to hand in the tag, researchers say.
