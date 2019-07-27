Menu
Crim wields knife in robbery at servo
Crime

Hunt on for knife-wielding crim after servo hold-up

Greg Osborn
by
27th Jul 2019 8:53 AM
POLICE are seeking public assistance in relation to an armed robbery at a service station at Goodna last month.

A man entered the service station just after 6:30pm on June 28, armed with a knife before threatening staff and stealing a sum of cash and cigarettes.

He left the scene in a white 2000 Holden Commodore station wagon which was missing two rear hub caps.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance and around 170cm tall.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, light-coloured pants, white shoes and black gloves.

Detectives have released CCTV vision of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man or have any other information to contact police.

armed robbery cctv ipswich crime ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

