Hunt for man in drug investigation

Police are hoping to find this man who may have information about the 766kgs of MDMA seized two weeks ago.

Police are hoping to find this man who may have information about the 766kgs of MDMA seized two weeks ago.

A MANHUNT is underway for a man who may be able to help with an investigation after 766kgs of MDMA powder was seized in South East Queensland.

Police are appealing for public assistance to find Benjamin David Englefield.

It is understood he may be travelling towards the Northern NSW border in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U.

Police are hoping to speak to him about the seizure of 766kg of MDMA powder by police from the Drug and Serious Crime Group on Tuesday August 13.

Benjamin David Englefield.

The grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U Mr Englfield is believed to be driving.

Investigations took place at Loganlea and in northern New South Wales with assistance from the New South Wales Police Force Drug and Firearm Squad.

As part of this operation and as a result of cross-agency international collaboration, 200kg of methamphetamine (ice) was also seized by police in New Zealand last week.

A number of people were arrested in Queensland and New Zealand.

In Queensland two UK citizens, a 51-year-old man and 40-year-old man, were charged with drug possession and drug supply and are in custody.

Queensland Police investigation into an international organised crime syndicate linked to the distribution of high purity drugs and have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures - Photo Supplied QLD Police

A 26-year-old Logan-based man was charged with possession and supply of dangerous drugs while being a participant in a criminal organisation under the Queensland Serious and Organised Crime Legislation.

New Zealand police also charged a 60-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both UK citizens, with charges relating to the seizure of 200kg of methamphetamine.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at Lennox Head and was charged in New South Wales in connection with the money located.

The drug bust was the biggest haul of the drug in Queensland's history and the third largest in the country.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.