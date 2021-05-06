Menu
Police are hunting a suspect after he acted indecently in front of a child on a public bus last month.
Crime

Hunt for pervert who acted indecently in front of child

by Caleb Bond, Dixie Sulda, Patrick James
6th May 2021 12:30 PM
Police are hunting a man who acted indecently in front of a child on a Salisbury bus last month, releasing CCTV in a bid to identify the suspect.

Police have released an image of the suspect who acted indecently in front of a child on a Salisbury bus last month. Picture: SA Police
A man on board the 224M bus, travelling on the Salisbury Highway, behaved indecently about 7.40pm on Thursday April 22, before getting off the bus at stop 45 on the Salisbury Highway.

The child was not physically injured.

Police are urging any witnesses to assist in identifying the suspect, who was described as a man of Aboriginal appearance, aged in his late 40s, wearing dark shorts, a light striped hooded jumper and dark shoes.

He was last seen walking along Evan Avenue, Salisbury.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

