Hunt a tough-tackling and tireless Lions warrior until the end

MATT HARRIS
| 26th Mar 2017 5:45 PM
Megan Hunt tackles Adelaide Crow Stevie Lee-Thompson during the AFLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.
Megan Hunt tackles Adelaide Crow Stevie Lee-Thompson during the AFLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast. Adam Head

AFL: It was a case of heartbreak for Boyne Island's Megan Hunt as the Brisbane Lions AFLW side fell at the last hurdle of the inaugural AFL women's season.

Hunt left nothing in the tank as she toiled away in midfield for the Lions during their 4.11(35) to 4.5(29) loss to the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW Grand Final at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The Lions fought gallantly in humid conditions, but there was always a sense the decider was Adelaide's to lose after the Crows kicked the first points of the game and held the lead for the entire match in front of fantastic crowd of 15,610.

The match was transferred to the Gold Coast when the Gabba surface was deemed unsuitable after new turf was put down after the Adele concert.

Leading by six at half-time, the Crows dominated the inside 50s (26-11) and clearances (14-6) at the break and in all fairness should have probably led by more as they put the Lions under intense pressure.

But Brisbane wouldn't die wondering and set up a thrilling final term.

They still had their chances as they continued to attack in the final minutes of the game but ultimately fell short of going through the season undefeated.

Hunt, a mainstay in the Lions' midfield and defence for the entire season, produced another gritty and determined display, finishing the match with 13 disposals (12 kicks, one handball), eight marks and six tackles.

 

Megan Hunt looks for a teammate during the AFLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.
Megan Hunt looks for a teammate during the AFLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast. Adam Head

Hunt's game was punctuated with tough, aggressive and uncompromising tackling.

The 21-year-old led the Lions in tackles and was third highest for Brisbane in kicks and fifth in disposals.

As a result she was deservedly named amongst Brisbane's top-five performers in the AFL's official match report.

 

Megan Hunt in action during the AFLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.
Megan Hunt in action during the AFLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast. Adam Head

The elevation of Hunt, a former BITS junior, into professional AFL football should be a a shining light for both girls and boys across the Gladstone region.

There is now a genuine path for junior players of either gender to shine on the national stage.

Well done Megan, Gladstone is so proud of you.

Topics:  adelaide crows women afl2017 aflw aflw grand final brisbane lions women megan hunt

