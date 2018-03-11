HUNGRY FOR MORE: Talks of food relief coming to Gladstone

HUNGRY: Food relief for residents in need could be on the way for Gladstone, with Foodbank Queensland developing plans for a food relief forum.

HUNGRY: Food relief for residents in need could be on the way for Gladstone, with Foodbank Queensland developing plans for a food relief forum. Foodbank

FOOD relief for residents in need could be on the way for Gladstone, with Foodbank Queensland developing plans for a food relief forum.

The process for a food relief forum to discuss ways of improving food relief throughout Central Queensland (including Gladstone), is well and truly under way, according to Foodbank Queensland CEO Michael Rose.

The forum follows on from a similar discussion held in Townsville last year to discuss opportunities for North Queensland.

"We are starting the process for a food relief forum in Gladstone - looking to harness support from local government, existing front line charity partners, manufacturers and producers (in order) to map the possible establishment of a Foodbank hub in the region to secure food relief for the individuals and families in Gladstone who are doing it tough,” Mr Rose said.

He told The Observer while the perception is that hunger is an urban issue, hardship in regional and rural communities is a reality too.

In fact, Foodbank Queensland revealed those living in country areas are 11% more likely to be food insecure than their metro counterparts.

"The suffering is largely hidden by shame, but the reality is we're all likely to know someone going without,” Mr Rose said.

"It is for this reason that Foodbank Queensland is looking at ways to expand into the regions to better address this issue.”

The forum will bring together members from state and local governments, Foodbank's food partners, local community agencies and others to discuss ways to improve food relief for struggling Queenslanders.

Foodbank currently has partners in Bundaberg but is planning on increasing its reach.

"Food relief needs a collaborative approach to be successful and a benefit to all in the community,” Mr Rose said.

"We will need assistance with logistics into the area, a charity partner or partners with the infrastructure to receive, distribute and ideally with the outreach to service neighbouring areas.

"Local businesses can get involved as well, helping with perishable products, additional volunteers and or general support as it takes a village.”

To get involved, contact Foodbank Queensland on 3395 8422 or nicci@foodbankqld.org.au.

Food relief is currently available for families and individuals in need in Gladstone at St Vincent de Paul Society at Off Lane and Anglicare Central Queensland.