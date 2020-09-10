Menu
Menulog has massively increased in popularity over the past year. Picture: John Grainger.
HUNGRY FOR DELIVERY: Menulog popularity surges

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
MORE Central Queenslanders are opting to order food from the comfort of their homes, according to data provided by a food delivery service.

Between August 2019 and August this year, there was a 350 per cent increase in orders made through Menulog across Central Queensland.

The largest growth was seen in Emerald with a massive 790 per cent spike from the three restaurants available.

Also in the Central Highlands, Blackwater had a 192 per cent rise for its two restaurants listed.

In Rockhampton, there are 25 restaurants listed with a 340 per cent increase in orders in the past 12 months.

In Yeppoon there was a 525 per cent surge in orders from the four restaurants listed.

The Gladstone region saw some of the smallest growth in Central Queensland.

In the Port City, the 10 restaurants listed saw a 108 per cent increase from last year, while in Boyne Island there is just one restaurant listed where there was a 87 per cent growth.

Growth percentages between August 2019 – August 2020.

  • Blackwater – 192%
  • Boyne Island – 87%
  • Emerald – 790%
  • Gladstone – 108%
  • Rockhampton – 340%
  • Yeppoon – 525%
