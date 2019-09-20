Menu
Brendan Rhys Jones has been on trial in a Brisbane court. Mark Cranitch.
Crime

Hung jury in Aussie Day pool fight trial

Danielle Buckley
20th Sep 2019 4:58 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
A JURY has failed to come to a verdict on a bizarre case where a man lost the tip of his finger during a bloody Australia Day brawl.

Brendan Rhys Jones fronted Brisbane District Court on Friday afternoon for the fourth day of the trial where he stands accused of tackling Springfield forklift driver Aidan Cusack on January 26 last year at a pool party in Ferny Grove.

Mr Cusack's right pinky finger was partially amputated during the fracas and he was rushed to hospital where he received surgery for wrist injuries and stitches on his eyebrow.

Mr Jones pleaded not guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm and his legal team argued there was no way he could have foreseen the gruesome injury inflicted on Mr Cusack.

After five hours of debate, the jury returned to inform Judge Ray Rinaudo that they did not believe they would be able to reach a unanimous decision.

Judge Rinaudo discharged the hung jury and extended Mr Jones's bail.

The matter has been adjourned for mention on September 27. - NewsRegional

