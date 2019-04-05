Hundreds to paddle out to remember iconic surfing legend

SAD FAREWELL: David Treloar with Jane Towner at the Yamba Markets last month.

SAD FAREWELL: David Treloar with Jane Towner at the Yamba Markets last month. Steve Otten

THE surfing hamlet of Angourie will be swamped today as hundreds, perhaps thousands of surfers come to farewell an icon.

David "Baddy" Treloar, or the Lord of the Point at Angourie was one of the most infuential figures in Australian surfing.

Not because of the titles he won or the waves he caught or any fame he sought.

His influence came from within and was perfectly captured in the iconic sequence in the 1972 surfing movie Morning of he Earth, where film maker Alby Falzon captured a young Baddy shaping a board in the Farmhouse at Angourie and then running down to the water to try the new board in the Angourie waves.

Set to the tune of John J Francis's Simple Ben, it captured a way of life that had instant appeal to a generation of young Australians, who yearned for a life of simple values, doing the things they loved.

It was a principle Baddy Treloar maintained throughout his life. His close affinity to the water revealed in a 1995 interview with Surfing Life magazine: "I just surf and fish. I don't try to do anything else."

Last Thursday, perhaps fittingly, Baddy's life came to a close, after surfing with friends at Angourie.

He complained of feeling unwell, made it to the beach and collapsed. Despite the efforts of friends and paramedics he could not be revived.

Poignantly the end came in virtually the same spot he was immortalised running to the waves in that movie scene.

Brooms Head photographer Steve Otton's has captured the world of surfing through his camera lens.

He came into Baddy's orbit early on when he was touring, promoting Morning of the Earth,

"He was born for the point," Mr Otton said. "If the surf was up, or even if it wasn't he would be out there.

"There had to be wave there for Baddy to go out, but it if wasn't surfing, he was fishing.

"Chris Brock and Nat Young and George Greenough and Ted Spencer, Paul Witzig, they were some of his original crew, they're going to be .... It's going to be the biggest paddle out ever."

Mr Otton said seeing Baddy on the beach - when the surf was up - rolled back the years.

"You would see him running along the beach to get to the next wave," he said.

"You would swear it was Morning of the Earth again.

"He treasured every surf, he knew he was getting on, but he kept pushing himself."

Another friend, Helen Tyas Tunggal, said Baddy will be missed in the surf at Angourie.

"I don't think we'll ever get the big waves again," she said. "When the girls were out there, Baddy would be shouting, 'Go, go that's yours' for waves we thought might be too big for us."

But she said Baddy had made sure he would live on at Angourie forever.

"He had these little sayings that everybody would know and repeat," she said.

"People would say them because they knew they were 'Baddy's, people would just crack up."

THE paddle out for David "Baddy" Treloar will be held at 10am today, at Spookies Beach.

It will be followed by a wake at Wooloweyah Hall with a testimonial led by surf legend Wayne Lynch at 2pm.