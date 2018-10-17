Hundreds sign petition on Mater's maternity closure

MORE than 400 people have signed a petition calling for a review of the closure of Gladstone Mater Hospital's maternity service.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who tabled the petition in Queensland Parliament yesterday, said people had approached him in "desperation".

Mr Bennett, whose electorate includes Agnes Water, said it was vital residents' concerns were heard.

"They're now facing long- term negative impacts due to the closure, something many believe could have been avoided," he said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Mike Knott BUN300818BENNETT1

The petition has requested Health Minister Steven Miles initiate a meeting between local government, industry partners, community representatives, the hospital board and both hospital management teams.

Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland closed Gladstone Mater's maternity services on October 1, due to a declining number of births.

Since the closure, Gladstone Hospital has increased its number of midwives, pre-empting the growing demand when the State Government announced in June it would put $1.25 million towards hospital upgrades.