Hundreds sign petition against national park road

The petition against the road through Deepwater National Park has attracted support.

HUNDREDS of people have signed a petition against plans to upgrade a road through Deepwater National Park to connect to Baffle Creek.

There has been 593 people sign the change.org petition.

Angel Owen started the petition which has split the community, with some touting the tourism benefits of the plan, while others saying the environmental impact would be significant.

"The upgrade of the sand 4WD track to a general use gravel road with passing / pull over facilities will have significant impacts on threatened ecological communities, threatened species and migratory species listed under the EPBC Act (1999) in the area,” the petition reads.

"The proposed action will also impact matters of national environmental significance adjacent to and downstream from the imminent location. Australia's eastern beaches also support the only significant stock of the endangered loggerhead turtle in the South Pacific Ocean and Wreck Rock beach at Deepwater National Park is considered to be the second largest mainland loggerhead nesting site.

"We are asking council to reconsider this decision based on opposition from various stakeholders including environmental groups, business owners, developers and long term locals.

"We are concerned about the long term environmental, social and economical impacts that this upgrade will have on the area.”

The petition will be delivered to Gladstone Regional Council.

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife has given the Gladstone Regional Council an unofficial blessing for the planned new road, allowing the council to build and maintain it.

The land at Deepwater would still be owned by the department.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the agreement hasn't been signed off yet because design plans and costings still needed to be determined.

Cr Burnett said the council was working on estimates for the cost of the road, which could ultimately be the deciding factor.

"It could be a $5 million road, and we don't have that in our budget, so if it does come back like that it's either not going to happen or it's going to happen very slowly,” he said.

"A tree or two may need to come out, and I don't want to trivialise this, but we're trying to minimise vegetation loss.”