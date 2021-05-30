Menu
A child poses with a bloody doll on the steps of Town Hall at Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
News

Hundreds rally at pro-Palestine protest

by Caroline Schelle
30th May 2021 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM

Hundreds rallied in Sydney in support of the free Palestine movement after a ceasefire helped end fighting in the region.

The protesters gathered at Sydney’s Town Hall before marching on Sunday afternoon.

Droves of people out to the rally to show support for the pro-Palestinian cause.

Chants of “free free Palestine” and “shame shame USA” rang out during the march and rally.

Palestine supporters hold placards during a rally at Town Hall in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Hundreds rally in support of Palestine at Town Hall in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
People recreating scenes from the recent Palestine - Israel conflict during a pro Palestine rally at Town Hall in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
It comes more than a week after a ceasefire was brokered between the militant Hamas group and Israeli forces.

The truce came after 11 days of fighting which left more than 200 people dead.

Escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a holy hilltop in East Jerusalem sparked the fighting.

Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, fired rockets after a warning to withdraw from the holy site, which triggered Israel to launch retaliatory air strikes.

Originally published as Hundreds rally at pro-Palestine protest

