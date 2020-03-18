Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Queensland Police Service.
Generic Queensland Police Service. Zizi Averill
News

Hundreds of QLD police to graduate and deploy early

Jack Evans
by
18th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan's office has confirmed the graduations of police recruits will be fast tracked by two weeks in a two-pronged approach to protect the community and QPS from COVID-19 issues.
Graduates were expected to be sworn in on April 2 but will now be sworn in as early as Friday and sent to their respective posts.
A spokesman from the minister's office said the two advantages were to protect those studying in close quarters on QPS training campuses, but also bolster numbers to support existing QPS staff, some of whom are expected to fall ill.
The spokesman said the key disadvantage for the early graduation would be that it will not be a larger scale ceremony but rather a behind close doors affair.
Sources from within the affected round of police recruits said there was only one round of interviews and fitness testing before they were originally expected to graduate.
It is estimated around 350 recruits will enter the Queensland Police Force as graduate officers. 

covid-19 mark ryan queensland police queensland police academy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Organisers 'devastated' to cancel popular Easter festival

        premium_icon Organisers 'devastated' to cancel popular Easter festival

        News GLADSTONE Harbour Festival organisers were devastated to announce the cancellation of the 58th festival due to the spread of COVID-19.

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        News Check out the best hairdresser finalists here.

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March...

        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...