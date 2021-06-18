Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

The Gladstone Regional Council has voted to endorse a series of repairs to the Matthew Flinders Bridge at the Gladstone Marina.

The council’s general manager of operations John Tumbers said the upgrades would be to improve bridge operation and control, pedestrian and traffic interaction and the relationship between the bridge and those who operated and maintained it.

Mr Tumbers said four conforming tenders were received and Programmed Industrial Maintenance scored the highest in the tender evaluation.

“The offer from Program Industrial Maintenance was just over $464,545,” Mr Tumbers said during the Ordinary Meeting on June 15.

“It is within the budget allocated for the project.”

According to the council’s meeting agenda, the allocated budget was $511,000.

The tenderer came out on top because of an ‘excellent level of detail and planning throughout the program, resource plans and methodology’.

Other tender options included JMS Group Australia, Ausino Project, and Lendlease Services.

Mayor Matt Burnett said there was a recent incident to do with the surface of the bridge, and asked if there would be any upgrades to that as well.

“This program of work does not include upgrades to the surface of the bridge, however we will be conducting a condition and load assessment on the bridge this year,” Mr Tumbers replied.

He said this would be to determine the kinds of upgrades that would be needed.

Mr Burnett said he would like to see that addressed.

Councillor Chris Cameron said there was a problem with a mechanism on the bridge, and asked if that would be repaired.

“When a vehicle goes over the bridge, it makes this big clunk clunk noise,” he said.

“It’s been going on for well over 12 months now.”

Mr Tumbers said he would look into it.

“It would be appreciated if you could attend to that one,” Mr Cameron said.

The motion to endorse Programmed Industrial Maintenance for the tender was approved.