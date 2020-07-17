Hundreds of students in awe as chopper lands at school

Josh Kearney, Patrick Norton, Garth Snardero and Chris Manns of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at West State School.

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue team made a special visit to Gladstone West State School this morning, much to the delight of hundreds of students.

Principal Damien Hoare said to have the Bell 412 helicopter visiting the school was pretty prestigious.

“It does not usually come to many schools in Gladstone so for us it is great for the kids to see this,” he said.

Josh Kearney, Patrick Norton and Chris Manns of RACQ Capricon Helicopter Rescue on the Gladstone West State School oval.

Mr Hoare said Gladstone West State School was doing everything it could to support the helicopter rescue service.

“We are doing a free dress day and our ‘early entrepreneur’ program are donating money they raise from their markets this year to the RACQ helicopters,” he said.

Upon landing to a chorus of applause, the helicopter’s crew disembarked, talked about their main role and responsibilities then answered questions from a keen audience.

Chris Manns, a veteran RACQ Capricorn helicopter pilot of 11 years, said it never got old.

Patrick Norton was the first to disembark from the RACQ chopper as pilot Chris Manns landed it at Gladstone West State School.

“You just have to ask the kids about how much it means to them for us to come and visit to know how much it means to us,” Mr Manns said.

“I just love the flying too mate, I have been a pilot for 25 years.”

Crew member Patrick Norton said the best part of his job was educating the younger generation and inspiring them to get involved in air rescue.