Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Hundreds of staff underpaid at Queensland utility

by STEVEN SCOTT
11th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SUNWATER has underpaid hundreds of senior staff for more than a decade in a bungle that could have ripped off up to a quarter of its workforce.

The state-owned water utility has written to current and former staff employed as far back as 2006 to warn they may have been underpaid.

In a move that could have affected about 400 senior staff employed on individual contracts, Sunwater failed to identify sections of an enterprise agreement.

The problem was discovered during recent negotiations over the agreement.

In a statement, Sunwater said those affected were "largely technical specialists and senior leaders".

Operator maintainers, electricians, mechanical tradespeople, administration and civil teams have not been affected, it said.

But the agency does not know exactly how many people who have been left out of pocket and has hired external consultants to help identify those it owes money to.

Sunwater has also referred itself to the federal Workplace Ombudsman and has attempted to contact staff. The embarrassing error will see taxpayers hit for back-pay.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks sunwater underpayment utility wage theft

Just In

    Just In

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC
      • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region yesterday.

        ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        premium_icon ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        News A COMMERCIAL fisherman is concerned the black market for black jewfish will thrive...

        Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        premium_icon Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        News Ex-serviceman Jon Felton is looking for local veterans interested in being part of...

        Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        premium_icon Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        News It’s no trash talk - a third kerbside bin for food and garden organics is among the...