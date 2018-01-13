Hundreds of patients at emergency department during holidays

BUSY TIMES: It was no holiday at the Gladstone Hospital over Christmas.

MORE than 100 people needed the Gladstone Hospital emergency department on its busiest day during the holiday period.

The department faced a busy Christmas week where it treated a wide range of conditions from minor ailments, such as sunburn, to seriously injured trauma patients and those with medical conditions.

It's hoped this Christmas staff and patients will be closer to using a new $42million state-of-the-art emergency department.

Work has started on the new carpark and it is expected the builders of the new facility will be announced early this year.

Emergency department director Dr Dilip Kumar said he looked forward to seeing work progress.

Dr Dilip Kumar

"We're now in the advanced stage of design and our team is very much looking forward to watching the construction starting later this year," he said.

Dr Kumar said he was extremely proud of the staff who worked during the festive season to ensure patients were treated within clinically recommended time frames.

The hospital's busiest day was Wednesday, December 27, with 104 patients.

"We always expect things to get busy at Christmas time and we were able to roster on extra staff to ensure we were as prepared for an influx as we possibly could be," Dr Kumar said.

"On our busiest days some of the least urgent patients had to wait a little longer than usual to be seen while our staff treated the sickest and I thank them for their patience, however, we still managed to meet our key performance indicators and that's a real testament to all our doctors, nurses and support staff."

The numbers:

The number of Patients during the holiday period:

December 25: 79

December 26: 82

December 27: 104

December 28: 85

December 29: 89

December 30: 85

December 31: 75

January 1: 83

January 2: 88