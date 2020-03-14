Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial Images
Aerial Images
Health

Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cruises cruise ships quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        premium_icon HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        News President of the Gladstone Maritime Museum Lindsay Wassell estimates 90 per cent of the blokes who visit the HMAS Gladstone want to see the engine room.

        ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        premium_icon ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        News The area has been without a brigade for almost five months but progress is being...

        Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        premium_icon Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        News REFUSING to stand behind the podium because it reminded him of his Woolworths...

        CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

        premium_icon CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

        News “I am not about gossiping, judgement or negativity. I’m about practical ideas and...