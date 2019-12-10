‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store

IT’S only been open eight weeks, but The Big Inconvenience Store at Calliope is turning heads.

Owner Matthew Westen said he was focused on providing a “unique” offering for customers.

“It’s what you can’t get in a normal shop,” Mr Westen said.

The Big Inconvenience Store Calliope sells pet products

He said a major point of difference for the store was its milkshake flavours.

“We have 22 flavours and more coming,” he said.

Customers are encouraged to create their own flavour combinations.

“One of our top sellers is chocolate and butterscotch,” he said.

“Somebody even orders maple and coconut.

“We have a lot of different tastebuds and we make the shakes to order.”

The Big Inconvenience Store Calliope stocks a variety of convenience products

Mr Westen said the store had received positive feedback since opening.

The Big Inconvenience Store is at Drynan Dr, Calliope.

It’s open 5am-8pm weekdays and 10am-8pm on weekends.