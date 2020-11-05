Hundreds of juniors ready for action at CQ touch carnival

A total of 107 teams will take part in the Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival this weekend.

THERE will be two days of non-stop action at the Cyril Connell Fields this weekend as 107 teams take part in the Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival.

Boys and girls teams will compete in four age divisions – under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-17.

The under-12 boys division is the biggest with 18 teams.

RTA administrator Denise Edwards said there was strong representation from Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, and teams would also travel from Mackay, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Childers.

She said numbers were down this year due to COVID-19 – the 2019 carnival attracted a record 124 teams – but organisers were thrilled with the turnout.

Edwards said a lot of work had gone into ensuring the 2020 carnival could proceed in line with COVID-19 safety requirements.

For the first time, it would be split into two sessions, with under-10 and under-12 games in the mornings and the two older age groups in the afternoons.

Edwards said participation was central to the carnival and every team played in a final.

“It gives kids who normally don’t make rep sides a chance to come out and experience and enjoy that tournament atmosphere,” she said.

“We find that a lot of the kids don’t play touch on a regular basis but just love getting a team together with their mates and having a social weekend.

“We also focus on fun and have prizes for the funniest hats and most colourful uniforms.”

Edwards said she expected the Crushers and Rebels teams to perform well across all divisions.

Other teams to watch included Lure Living in the under-12 girls, Nerds in the under-17 girls and Spongebob in the under-17 boys.

The carnival starts at 8.30am Saturday and continues from 8am Sunday.

