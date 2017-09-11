Hundreds of jobs in disability coming with rise of clients

An old mans hand holding a childs handPhoto Brenda Strong / The Observer

HUNDREDS of disability sector jobs will be created as AnglicareCQ braces for an influx of National Disability Insurance Scheme clients.

The disability support service is expanding its workforce as Australia's largest social reform since Medicare reaches regional Queensland.

Rockhampton was one of three locations selected for an early roll-out and will service the surrounding regions, including Gladstone.

The number of eligible NDIS clients will increase from 2400 to 4900 once eligible participants transition from January 2018.

AnglicareCQ disability services coordinator Louise Millers said this 2500-client increase was a key driver for an expanded AnglicareCQ's workforce.

Areas services include Rockhampton, Gladstone, Blackwater, Emerald, Biloela, Barcaldine, Winton, Longreach and Moura.

Up to 200 jobs will be created for support workers, supervisors and managers, social workers and other important support positions such as counsellors and psychologists roles will be needed following changes to the way disability support is being delivered.

There are currently 1200 staff in the sector across CQ, but 3600 are required under the NDIS.

Ms Millers will head the organisation's NDIS delivery in Biloela, and said NDIS inquiries had spiked.

The scheme consolidates the eight state/territory funding schemes into one uniform national scheme, and provides eligible people with individualised funding based on their needs.

AnglicareCQ's general manager Chinkie Van Rensburg said the not-for-profit organisation was looking for people of all ages with a love for people.

Full training is provided in the team-based environment at AnglicareCQ.