Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hundreds of jobs in $185m regional road project bonanza

by Michael Wray
29th Apr 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S regions will receive a $185 million coronavirus infrastructure boost, with the Federal and State governments fast-tracking 22 key road upgrades.

Hundreds of jobs across the state are expected to be created on projects to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety.

Funding under the $500 million Roads of Strategic Importance initiative had already been announced, and federal Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk agreed last year to fast-track the spending.

Both governments have approved the first 22 projects spread along the state's key road freight corridors.

Federal Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack
Federal Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack

Mr McCormack said the construction would drive regional economic growth as the effects of COVID-19 rippled through communities.

"Delivering early works through the ROSI initiative will give regional Queensland communities access to new projects and jobs," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the combined value of the upgrades was about $185 million over the next four years.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk
Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk

"We'll talk with the local councils through the regional roads and transport groups and other key industry stakeholders who use those corridors to identify projects that can be prioritised within the remaining ROSI corridor allocations," she said.

Queensland Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Government had identified a range of critical projects in the corridors that could start within 12 months.

 

 

Roads to recieve fast-tracked safety upgrades

Flinders Highway

Kennedy Developmental Road (Hann Highway)

Carnarvon Highway

Dawson Highway and Dawson Developmental Road (Springsure - Tambo)

Gulf Developmental Road

Gregory Highway and Gregory Developmental Road

Balonne Highway

Gore Highway

Proserpine - Shute Harbour Road

Floraville Road (Burke Shire)

 

Originally published as Hundreds of jobs in $185m regional road project bonanza

fast tracked jobs project regional roads upgrade

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shop owner ready to dress up brides

        premium_icon Shop owner ready to dress up brides

        News Gladstone Bridal Boutique reopens on Thursday as restrictions start easing

        • 29th Apr 2020 1:37 PM
        Everyone's favourite lake back in action

        premium_icon Everyone's favourite lake back in action

        News Fishing, boating and picnics will be back from Saturday onwards.

        • 29th Apr 2020 1:30 PM
        $12m funding for improving road safety

        premium_icon $12m funding for improving road safety

        News Organisations with an interest in road safety are encouraged to apply.

        Council planning new bridge at Tondoon Gardens

        premium_icon Council planning new bridge at Tondoon Gardens

        News Gladstone Regional Council are seeking submissions for the design and construction...