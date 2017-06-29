Hundreds of holiday kids build with boxes

LOTS OF FUN: Hundreds of kids get crafty at the Boyne Tannum Library.

MORE than a dozen tiny tots and pre-teens cooked, built and glued fabulous creations together yesterday as part of this week's school holiday activities.

More than 50 physical and crafty classes have been scheduled over the June/July school holiday period with activities cater for all age groups.

One event in particular was the Box Construction and Ozobots workshop held yesterday by the Boyne Tannum Library.

Local librarian Karen Waltham said they had over 100 attendees at their popular session.

"Every school holidays we see more than a 100 kids come through the doors,” she said.

"Us staff have been saving our grocery boxes and containers for months to prepare for today (yesterday).”

In addition to boxes and containers, Karen said they also supplied things such as pipe-cleaners and tape for kids to create all kinds of different things.

"In conjunction with the box construction we also taught kids coding and robotics as part of our Ozobots class,” she said.

"We held two hours of free activities and we always recommend parents to apply four - three weeks before the event to secure a spot.”

What's On

McDonald's Port City Power Hoopstars Camp 9am - 3pm

Recycled Craft 10.30am - 12pm

Roseberry Community Services Beach and BBQ

Bunnings DIY Workshop 10am - 11am

Codeybots 10.30am - 11.30am

Calliope Crafty Capers 9.30am - 11.30am and 12.30pm - 2.30pm